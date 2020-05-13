Economy & Business

European Markets Losing Value in Mid-Morning Trading

By VOA News
May 13, 2020 08:57 AM
A woman wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, May 13, 2020.
A woman wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, May 13, 2020.

European markets are trading lower in mid-morning trading Wednesday as worries grow that the coronavirus pandemic could worsen if governments reopen prematurely.

The FTSE in London is down 1.2%, the DAX in Frankfurt has lost 1.5%, and the CAC-40 in Paris is 2% lower.

World markets began the trading day with mixed results in Asia, with losses in Tokyo and Hong Kong, while Seoul, Shanghai, Sydney and Taipei all finished in positive territory.

In oil trading, West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, is trading at $25.57 per barrel, down 0.8%, while the international benchmark, Brent crude, is selling at $29.70 per barrel, down 0.9%.  

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all up in futures trading, indicating a good start for Wall Street at the opening bell.

All three indexes lost shares Tuesday after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, told a Senate panel that the coronavirus pandemic could worsen if cities and states tried to reopen too quickly.

 

