European Markets in Positive Territory 

European markets are in positive territory Tuesday as more and more nations are emerging from coronavirus lockdowns that brought the global economy to a standstill.
The FTSE index is 1.3% higher in mid-morning trading, the CAC-40 in Paris is up 1.6%, and the DAX index in Frankfurt is 0.9% higher.
The big gains in Europe continues the momentum begun hours earlier in Asia, led by Sydney’s S&P/ASX index, which closed 2.9% higher, while Tokyo’s Nikkei index finished up 2.5%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 1.8% higher, Shanghai gained 1%, Seoul’s KOSPI index was 1.7% higher, and Taiwan’s TSEC index was up 1.1%.
Oil markets are also riding high Tuesday, with U.S. crude selling at $34.00 per barrel, up 2.2%, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, selling at $36.00 per barrel, up 2.4%.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all trading near or just above 2% in futures trading, indicating a good opening for Wall Street as it returns from a long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Investor optimism is on the rise again with Japan lifting a nearly two-month state of emergency for Tokyo, which was briefly extended nationwide, along with a promise from China’s central bank to push down borrowing costs and “support development of the real economy.”