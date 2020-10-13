European Markets Slump Tuesday 

European markets are down Tuesday in reaction to a setback in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

London’s FTSE index and the CAC-40 index in Paris are both trading 0.3% lower at the midday mark, while Frankfurt’s DAX index is down 0.3%.

In a story first reported Monday by the health care news website Stat, U.S. pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson paused its late-stage clinical trials of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine after a participant was diagnosed with an unexplained illness.

A man wearing a face mask walks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2020.

Earlier in the day, the Nikkei index in Japan closed 0.1% higher. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index finished up one percent. Shanghai’s Composite index was up over one point, but percentage-wise was unchanged. The KOSPI index in Seoul was down just over one-half-point, but was unchanged percentage-wise. Taipei’s TSEC index dropped nearly nine points, but was also unchanged percentage-wise.

In late afternoon trading, Mumbai’s Sensex had gained over 31 points, but was unchanged percentage-wise.

Trading on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was closed due to a typhoon warning.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,925.70 per ounce, down 0.1%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $40.22 per barrel, up 2%, and Brent crude oil is selling at $42.47 per barrel, up 1.8%.

In futures trading, the Dow and the S&P 500 are trending lower, while the Nasdaq is higher ahead of the start of the trading day on Wall Street.