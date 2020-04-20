Economy & Business

 European Markets Trading Lower, US Crude Oil Prices Fall to Record Lows 

By VOA News
April 20, 2020 09:55 AM
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due…
FILE - The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, April 8, 2020.

Markets in Europe are trading lower Monday as investors await further signs on the  direction the global economy will take amid the coronavirus pandemic.  

The benchmark indexes in London, Paris and Frankfurt, Germany were all under one percent by the early afternoon session, coming on the heels of the mixed results in Asia hours earlier.  Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index finished down under one percent, while Australia’s  S&P/ASX finished 2.3% lower.  

People wearing face masks walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, April 20, 2020.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index finished flat, while the KOSPI in Seoul closed down nearly one percent and Shanghai’s index was one-half of one percent higher. 

Meanwhile, the bottom continued to fall out of oil markets, with the U.S. benchmark West Texas crude dropping 28% to $13.01 per barrel, the worst levels since 1999, while the international benchmark Brent crude was down 3.7% to just over $27 per barrel. 

All three major U.S. indexes were trading well under one percent lower hours before Monday’s opening bell on Wall Street. 

