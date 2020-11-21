G-20 Countries Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic at Virtual Summit

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman opened the Group of 20 summit Saturday by calling on member countries to reassure the global community they are doing everything possible to combat the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure affordable and equitable access to vaccines.

“We have a duty to rise to the challenge together during this summit and give a strong message of hope and reassurance,” King Salman said.

The king’s comments were made as global coronavirus cases approached 58 million and worldwide COVID-19 deaths neared 1.4 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented shock that affected the entire world within a short period of time, causing global economic and social losses,” the Saudi monarch said.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the summit of the G-20 group of industrial and emerging-market countries Saturday and Sunday, which is being held virtually for the most part because of the pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has not made many public appearances since losing the presidential election earlier this month, attended the summit virtually. He tweeted about unfounded voter fraud in the November 3 U.S. presidential election during King Salman’s remarks before leaving to play golf at his club in nearby northern Virginia.

This photo provided by the G-20 Riyadh Summit shows Saudi King Salman, center, and other world leaders during a virtual summit hosted by Saudi Arabia and held via videoconference amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2020.

After Trump left the virtual meeting, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who also attended, said in a Treasury Department statement that the seven-month-old Debt Service Suspension Initiative “is a key achievement of the G-20 in response to the pandemic.” The initiative aims to help the world’s poorest countries grapple with the consequences of the pandemic until the middle of next year.

Treasury’s statement also said the G-20’s Common Framework would help the poorest countries address pandemic-induced debt problems “by coordinating sovereign debt resolution if needed.”

As expected, summit participants discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world economy and reviewed ways to stimulate economic recovery and growth.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose speech was not carried live on Saudi TV, was reported by Saudi media to have called for a "coronavirus vaccine available to all."

Putin also stressed that "the virus has upset the world economy, causing an unprecedented crisis that created famine in parts of the world, as well as an increase in unemployment and poverty, which are the biggest threats to humanity today."

'Unprecedented year'

In an unusual step, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV broadcast British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's introductory comments in English.

"This has been an unprecedented year — the greatest upheaval many of us will face in our lifetimes," he said. "Unfortunately, circumstances have meant that we couldn't meet in Saudi Arabia. It's only by joining forces and working together that we will defeat coronavirus and build back better from this crisis."

Turkish President Reccip Tayyip Erdogan's comments were distributed to Arab media, with subtitles. He said, "Decisions stemming from the summit would be decisive for minimizing the negative effects of COVID-19 for the world and in responding to the world's expectations."

Observers said it was possible that during the summit, some world leaders might confront the meeting’s host, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, over the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi, who was reported to have been slain in Turkey by Saudi agents.

G-20 member countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

They represent, according to the group’s website, “around 80% of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of global population and three-quarters of international trade.”

G-20 evolution

Khattar Abou Diab, who teaches political science at the University of Paris, said the G-20 originally began as a foreign ministers conference and did not take on any real importance until the 2008 financial crisis. Now, he said, the summit appears to have evolved into something more significant.

He noted that despite the G-20 summit's lack of power to make formal decisions, it gives the impression it could eventually take on the role of a world-governing body. He said the G20 has “moral power” and this is the first time an Arab country has hosted the summit.

Edward Yeranian contributed to this report from Cairo.