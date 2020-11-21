G-20 Countries Hold Virtual Summit

Saudi Arabia is hosting a virtual summit Saturday and Sunday of the G-20 group of industrial and emerging-market countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been reclusive since losing the presidential election earlier this month, is expected to participate in events both days, according to the White House.

The summit is being held online for the first time this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants are expected to discuss the impact of the coronavirus disease on the world economy and review ways of stimulating economic recovery and growth.

Observers say, however, it is possible that during the economic summit, some of the world’s leaders will confront the meeting’s host, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, over the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi, who was reported to have been killed in Turkey by Saudi agents.

G-20 member countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

They represent, according to the group’s website “around 80% of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of global population and three-quarters of international trade.”