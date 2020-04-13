Economy & Business

GE Cuts Some Debt Using Proceeds from Sale of Biopharma Business

By Reuters
April 13, 2020 12:41 PM
Mark Reuss, President, General Motors speaks at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Monday, Jan. 27,…
Mark Reuss, President, General Motors speaks at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020.

General Electric Co said on Monday it used part of the $20 billion in proceeds from the sale of its biopharma business to cut debt.
 
The U.S. industrial conglomerate last week pulled its full-year forecast due to the uncertainties created by the coronavirus outbreak, but backed its first-quarter industrial free cash flow expectation of near-negative $2 billion.
 
GE has repaid $6 billion of its intercompany loan to finance arm GE Capital on April 1 using funds from the biopharma proceeds, it said on Monday.
 
The company's total borrowings stood at $90.9 billion as of Dec. 31.
 
GE Capital launched a tender targeting up to $9 billion of debt maturing in 2020, GE said, using the repayment amount. The unit also repaid $4.7 billion of debt that matured in the first quarter of 2020.
 
GE, which makes jet engines, power plants and other industrial equipment, last month sold its biopharma business to Danaher Corp to focus on its core aviation and power businesses.
 
GE held cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of more than $47 billion as of March 31.
 
The company said that it was launching a strategic debt issuance to fund an immediate tender for GE bonds maturing through 2024, and has also refinanced a back-up credit facility that expires in 2021. 

Related Stories

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to discuss an announcement from…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Federal Reserve Announces Additional Steps to Help Economy 
Chairman: Fed will use its powers 'aggressively' until recovery is evident 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 18:18
Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 4/5/20 Life amidst the coronavirus in New York City.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Why It May Take Months to Reopen the US Economy
Public health experts call for a cautious, phased approach
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 07:42
A man walks alone near the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
With US Economy Likely in Recession, Central Bank Struggles to Limit Damage
Fed Chief Powell said that the economy "may well" be in a recession already, but stressed that the underlying circumstances are vastly different from previous economic slowdowns.
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 14:52
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference alongside the National Guard at the Jacob Javits Center that will…
Coronavirus Outbreak
States Reject Trump Talk of Restarting US Economy Early 
President Donald Trump said on Monday he was considering how to restart business life when a 15-day shutdown ends next week, even as the highly contagious virus spreads rapidly and poorly equipped hospitals struggle with a wave of deadly cases
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 13:22
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters