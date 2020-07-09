Economy & Business

Global Markets Dive After US Central Bank Predicts Slow Recovery from Pandemic

By VOA News
July 09, 2020 04:28 AM
A currency trader gestures at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea,…
A currency trader gestures at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2020.

Global markets were in free fall Thursday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened expectations for quick economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The indexes in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney sustained major losses to end their trading sessions -- the Nikkei lost 2.8 percent, the Hang Seng was 2.2 percent lower, and the S&P/ASX lost 3 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Shanghai composite lost 0.7 percent, Taiwan’s TSEC closed 1.5 percent lower, and the KOSPI index in Seoul lost 0.8 percent. Mumbai’s Sensex was losing 1.8 percent in late afternoon trading.

Across the world in Europe, the FTSE in London was down 2.6 percent, the CAC-40 in Paris was losing 3 percent, and the DAX index in Frankfurt was 2.8 percent lower in mid-morning trading.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the central bank is projecting unemployment in the U.S. would fall to 9.3 percent by the end of this year, and 6.5 percent by the end of 2021. Powell said lawmakers would have to take more direct action to help businesses and individuals severely harmed by the pandemic.

Oil markets were also in free fall Thursday, with U.S. crude selling at $38.16 per barrel, down 3.6 percent, while Brent crude, the international standard, selling at $40.35 per barrel, down 3.3 percent.

All three U.S. indexes were trending downward in futures trading, indicating Wall Street will begin its trading day in negative territory. 

Related Stories

A woman wears a face-covering while walking past a sign leading to the Emergency section at the Los Angeles County+USC Medical…
COVID-19 Pandemic
World Cannot Choose Between Economy and Saving Lives, Fauci Says
Top US infectious disease expert says public health practices should help to get economy moving again
Default Author Profile
By Kenneth Schwartz
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 19:13
Women walk past open shops, as Lebanon is gradually reopening its economy following a four-day shutdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hamra street in Beirut, May 18, 2020.
Middle East
As IMF Talks Drag, Lebanon’s Economy Spirals
Analysts say lack of political will to reform stalling talks on restarting economy puts fragile country on dangerous path
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 13:07
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he delivers a speech during his visit to Dudley College of Technology in…
Europe
Britain’s PM Discusses Post-COVID-19 Economy 
Boris Johnson pledges $17 Billion investment in schools; $6.13 billion for infrastructure 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 10:32
A street is crowded by shoppers in Tokyo Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Japan’s economy is opening cautiously, with social…
Economy & Business
IMF Predicts All Regions of Global Economy to Experience Negative Growth for First Time
Global economy will shrink by 4.9%, the worst since World War 2
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 22:51
VOA logo
By
VOA News