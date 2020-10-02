Global Markets Down as US President Tests Positive for COVID-19

All three major U.S. indices are trending negatively in futures trading Friday, after Asian and European markets sank as President Donald Trump announced he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial average and the S&P 500 were down less than 1.2%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down less than 1.6%, signaling a price drop in when markets open in U.S.

In commodities trading, U.S. crude oil was selling at $37.57 a barrel, down 2.97%, and Brent crude oil was selling at $39.80.91 per barrel, down 2.76%.

In Asia, the world’s third-largest stock market index, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei closed down 0.7%, erasing the gains of Thursday.

Sydney, Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok were also down, all more than 1 percent lower. Only Manila and Wellington rose. Hong Kong and Shanghai were both closed due to a national holiday in China.

London, Paris and Frankfurt markets all fell more than 1 percent at the open.