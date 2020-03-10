Economy & Business

Global Markets Rebound After Selloffs Linked to Oil, Coronavirus

By VOA News
Updated March 10, 2020 10:45 AM
Trader Ronald Madarasz, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 10, 2020.

BEIJING - U.S. stocks opened higher Tuesday one day after the largest single-day sell-off since the 2008 financial crisis.

Three major U.S. indexes — the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and  NASDAQ  — all opened more than 3-percent higher, after plummeting more than 7-percent on Monday.

Stock markets in Asia rebounded earlier Tuesday after a day in which investor worries about oil prices and a coronavirus outbreak led to a massive selloff.

A woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and NY Dow at a securities firm in Tokyo, March 10, 2020.

Japan's Nikkei index rallied from an initial drop to a gain of about 1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed up 1.4% and China's Shanghai index rose about 2%.

European markets had similar gains in early trading, while U.S. futures signaled gains ahead of those markets opening.

Oil markets also advanced Tuesday, reversing Monday's huge losses that saw the price of Brent crude, the world benchmark, fall more than 24%.

Volatility has consumed markets around the world amid the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 110,000 people and killed more than 3,800 people.

 

 

