Economy & Business

Global Markets on the Rise Tuesday

By VOA News
June 23, 2020 05:54 AM
People wearing face mask walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange…
People wearing face mask walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, June 23, 2020.

Monday’s late rally on Wall Street has sent global markets on the rise Tuesday.  

Asian markets sustained losses at the start of the day’s trading session after remarks by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro suggested the recent trade deal between the United States and China was finished.  But the region rebounded after Navarro later said his comments were taken out of context, followed by a tweet from President Donald Trump that the deal was “fully intact.” 

The Nikkei index in Tokyo finished the day’s trading 0.5% higher, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is up 1.3% in late afternoon trading, and Shanghai’s Composite index is 0.1% higher.   

Elsewhere in Asia, Sydney’s S&P/ASX index is up 0.1%; the Senxex in Mumbai has gained 0.9%; Seoul’s KOSPI index is up 0.2%; and Taiwan’s TSEC index is 0.3% higher.   

Over in Europe, London’s FTSE index is up 0.9% in early morning trading, the CAC-40 in Paris has risen 1.4%, and Frankfurt’s DAX index is just over 2%.   

In futures trading, U.S. crude is selling at $41.05 per barrel, up 0.7%, and Brent crude is trading at $43.42 per barrel, also up 0.7%.   

Also in futures trading, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all trending positively.  

Related Stories

A man stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm as a vehicle goes by…
Economy & Business
Record Rise in COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Causes Drop in Global Markets
Investors pull back after WHO report
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 06:03
VOA logo
By
VOA News