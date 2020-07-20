Global Markets Start the Week in Negative Territory

Global markets are mostly lower Monday as investors await news from Brussels where European Union leaders are negotiating details of a pandemic economic rescue package.

In Asia, markets were mixed. The Nikkei gained 21 points, but was virtually unchanged percentage-wise. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.3% in late afternoon trading, while the Shanghai Composite index is up 3.1%.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX index is down 0.5%, the KOSPI index in Seoul is trading 0.1% lower, and Taiwan’s TSEC lost seven points, but was virtually unchanged percentage-wise. Mumbai’s Sensex was up 0.6% in late afternoon trading.

Europe is also off to a slow start, with London’s FTSE index 0.8% lower, the CAC-40 in Paris down 0.7%, and the DAX index in Frankfurt down 0.4%.

In oil trading, U.S. crude oil is selling at $40.20 per barrel, down 0.9%, and Brent crude oil is down at $42.75 per barrel, also down 0.9%.

And all three major U.S. indexes are trending downward in futures trading.