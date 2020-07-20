Economy & Business

Global Markets Start the Week in Negative Territory

By VOA News
July 20, 2020 05:55 AM
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange…
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, July 20, 2020.

Global markets are mostly lower Monday as investors await news from Brussels where European Union leaders are negotiating details of a pandemic economic rescue package. 

In Asia, markets were mixed. The Nikkei gained 21 points, but was virtually unchanged percentage-wise.  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.3% in late afternoon trading, while the Shanghai Composite index is up 3.1%.   

Sydney’s S&P/ASX index is down 0.5%, the KOSPI index in Seoul is trading 0.1% lower, and Taiwan’s TSEC lost seven points, but was virtually unchanged percentage-wise.  Mumbai’s Sensex was up 0.6% in late afternoon trading. 

Europe is also off to a slow start, with London’s FTSE index 0.8% lower, the CAC-40 in Paris down 0.7%, and the DAX index in Frankfurt down 0.4%. 

In oil trading, U.S. crude oil is selling at $40.20 per barrel, down 0.9%, and Brent crude oil is down at $42.75 per barrel, also down 0.9%.   

And all three major U.S. indexes are trending downward in futures trading. 

Related Stories

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Staff
Economy & Business
Global Markets Fall After Mixed Chinese Economic Data    
In Europe, both FTSE in London and DAX index in Frankfurt are down 0.6% in late afternoon trading, while Paris’s CAC-40 index is 0.8% lower
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 08:02
VOA logo
By
VOA News