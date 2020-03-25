Economy & Business

Global Markets Surge

By VOA News
March 25, 2020 07:26 AM
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 24, 2020.

Global markets surged Wednesday after U.S. leaders announced a massive financial response to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Japan's Nikkei index closed up 8%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished up 4% and the Shanghai Index gained 2%. 

European markets followed with strong openings, and U.S. futures pointed to gains when those markets open later in the day. 

Uncertainty about the virus and its economic toll have rattled markets for months, slashing stock prices while governments and central banks rushed to enact rescue measures. 

