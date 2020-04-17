Economy & Business

Global Markets Surge on Plans of US Economy Reopening

By VOA News
Updated April 17, 2020 05:58 PM
Pedestrians walk past a quotation board displaying share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on April 17, 2020. - Tokyo…
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 17, 2020.

U.S. stocks soared Friday to close out a second straight week of gains, with investors optimistic that the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy could soon be reopening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 3% while the S&P 500 rose 2.7% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.4%.

European and Asian stock markets also rose as U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans late Thursday to gradually restart the economy.

London's FTSE index gained 2.8% Friday. The DAX in Frankfurt rose 3.1%, and the CAC-40 in Paris was up 3.4%.

The reports of a potential drug treatment for the COVID-19 disease from U.S. drug maker Gilead Sciences Inc. also contributed to the positive reaction of stock markets.

University of Chicago Medicine researchers said Thursday they observed "rapid recoveries" in 125 COVID-19 patients taking Gilead Sciences' experimental drug remdesivir as part of a clinical trial.

Asian markets seemed unmoved by news the Chinese economy shrank during the first quarter of 2020, the first time in decades that has happened.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.9% higher.

Japan's Nikkei index gained 3.15%, South Korea's KOSPI rose 3.2%, and India's Mumbai Sensex rose more than 3.2%. Taiwan's TSEC 50 Index and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose about 1.5% each, while Shanghai Composite Index in China was up less than 1%. 
 

Related Stories

Coronavirus Means Subdued Launches and Returns for ISS Astronauts
Coronavirus Means Subdued Launches and Returns for ISS Astronauts
Latest news from the International Space Station
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 22:48
Palestinian Garment Factory Making Coronavirus Protective Gear
Middle East
Palestinian Garment Factory Making Protective COVID Gear
Factory produces 300 jumpsuits a day
Default Author Profile
By Sanaa Kamal
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 20:46
Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Knapp with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, briefs U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Clue? Most Cases Aboard US Aircraft Carrier Are Symptom-Free
The possibility that the coronavirus spreads in a mostly stealthy mode among a population of largely young, healthy people showing no symptoms could have major implications for US policymakers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 20:20
Pedestrians cross second avenue Thursday, April 16, 2020, in New York. New York planned for a long fight against the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
As New York Looks to Heal From Coronavirus, Its Economy Falls Ill
The pandemic’s hardest-hit US state is struggling with a deficit of as much as $15 billion and pleads for federal help
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 18:35
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News