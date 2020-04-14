IMF: Global Economy to Take Biggest Hit Since Great Depression

WASHINGTON - The global economy will experience its worst year since the Great Depression because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to projections from the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF said Tuesday the world economy will likely contract 3% this year, the deepest dive since the Great Depression in the 1930’s and far worse than the 0.1% contraction in the Great Recession year of 2009.

The IMF, which issued its first World Economic Outlook report since the December outbreak of the coronavirus, said it expected the global economy to rebound in 2021 with 5.8% growth.

The IMF, however, says a potential rebound is linked to how long the pandemic exists and its impact on financial and commodity markets.

In its last forecast in January, before the coronavirus emerged as a global threat, the lending institution predicted a moderate 3.3% growth rate this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has since prompted lockdowns, forced business closures as well as travel restrictions that quickly halted commerce throughout much of the world.

The report predicts contractions this year of 7.5% in 19 European countries that share the euro currency, along with 5.9% in the United States, 5.2% in Japan and 6.5% in Britain.

In China, where the outbreak began, the IMF expects the world’s second-largest economy to expand by 1.2% this year as it begins to reopen ahead of other countries.