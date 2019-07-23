Economy & Business

IMF Sees Weaker Global Economy But Upgrades US Forecast

By Associated Press
July 23, 2019 09:25 AM
FILE - The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, Oct. 9, 2016.
FILE - The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, Oct. 9, 2016.

WASHINGTON - The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy because of simmering international trade tensions.

But at the same time, the fund is boosting its forecast for U.S. economy this year, citing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
 
The IMF said Tuesday that it expects the global economy to expand by a "sluggish" 3.2% in 2019, down from 3.6% in 2018 and from the 3.3% growth it forecast for this year back in April. The 189-country lending organization blamed the lackluster growth on heightened trade tensions and specifically a tariff war between the world's two biggest economies, the United States and China.
 
The fund said it expects the U.S. economy to grow 2.6% in 2019, down from 2.9% last year but up from the 2.3% it forecast in April.
 
The Fed improved prospects for U.S. growth by abandoning plans to keep raising interest rates. It is easing its policies partly to offset the economic fallout from President Donald Trump's trade wars. The Fed is widely expected to cut rates at its meeting next week.
 
The IMF expects the 19-country eurozone to record modest 1.3% growth this year. It forecasts 6.2% growth for the Chinese economy, slowest since 1990 when China faced sanctions following the brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. And the lender predicts that the Japanese economy will eke out a 0.9% gain.
 
U.S.-China trade friction and the prospect of Britain's messy divorce from the European Union are disrupting global trade. The IMF expects trade to expand 2.5% this year, slowest pace since 2016 and a sharp downgrade from the 3.4% growth it forecast in April.
 

 

 

Related Stories

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell presents the monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee, July 11, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Economy & Business
US Central Bank Fears Trade War is Rattling Global Economy  
Chinese economy is now growing at slowest pace it has seen in nearly 30 years
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
July 18, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the census in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
US Politics
Trump to Tout Trade, Economy in Formerly Blue Wisconsin
Wisconsin now counts as a pivotal state for the president’s re-election chances. But on the eve of his sixth visit to the state since taking office, Trump lashed out on Twitter at one of Wisconsin’s favorite sons, former House Speaker Paul Ryan over his unflattering comments in a new boo
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 12, 2019
FILE - The Dome of the US Capitol building is visible in Washington
USA
Deal Sealed on US Federal Budget, Ensuring No Shutdown, Default
Deal amounts to an against-the-odds victory for Washington pragmatists seeking to avoid politically dangerous tumult over the possibility of a government shutdown or first-ever federal default
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 22, 2019
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is interviewed outside of the White House in Washington, Dec. 4, 2018.
USA
White House's Navarro Says China Trade Deal Will Take Time
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a meeting Saturday at the Group of 20 summit in Japan to restart trade talks after the last major round of negotiations collapsed in May
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 02, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press