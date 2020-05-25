Economy & Business

Markets in Paris, Frankfurt Trading Higher; London Closed  

By VOA News
May 25, 2020 08:24 AM

FILE - The curve of the German stock index DAX is seen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, March 17, 2020,

European markets are trading higher Monday. 

Paris’ CAC-40 index is 1% higher, while the DAX in Frankfurt is up 1.5%.  London’s FTSE index is closed for a public holiday. 

Tokyo’s Nikkei index closed 1.7% higher on news that the government was set to lift the coronavirus state of emergency on Tokyo, while the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended 0.1% higher after struggling throughout the day as a new round of protests broke out in the financial hub over a proposed national security law promoted by China that  critics say will bring an end to the city’s semi-autonomous status. 

Shanghai’s index closed slightly (0.15%) higher, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX ended 2.1% higher.  Seoul’s KOSPI is up 1.2%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index finished the trading day 0.5% higher. 

In oil trading, U.S. crude oil is $33.49 per barrel, up 0.7%, while the international standard, Brent crude, is basically flat at $35.11 per barrel. 

All three U.S. stock exchanges will be closed in observance of Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.  

