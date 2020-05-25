Markets in Paris, Frankfurt Trading Higher; London Closed  

European markets are trading higher Monday.

Paris’ CAC-40 index is 1% higher, while the DAX in Frankfurt is up 1.5%. London’s FTSE index is closed for a public holiday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index closed 1.7% higher on news that the government was set to lift the coronavirus state of emergency on Tokyo, while the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended 0.1% higher after struggling throughout the day as a new round of protests broke out in the financial hub over a proposed national security law promoted by China that critics say will bring an end to the city’s semi-autonomous status.

Shanghai’s index closed slightly (0.15%) higher, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX ended 2.1% higher. Seoul’s KOSPI is up 1.2%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index finished the trading day 0.5% higher.

In oil trading, U.S. crude oil is $33.49 per barrel, up 0.7%, while the international standard, Brent crude, is basically flat at $35.11 per barrel.

All three U.S. stock exchanges will be closed in observance of Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.