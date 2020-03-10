Markets Rebound After Selloffs Linked to Oil, Coronavirus

Stock markets in Asia rebounded Tuesday after a day in which investor worries about oil prices and a coronavirus outbreak led to a massive selloff.

Japan's Nikkei index rallied from an initial drop to a gain of about 1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed up 1.4% and China's Shanghai index rose about 2%.

European markets had similar gains in early trading, while U.S. futures signaled gains ahead of those markets opening.

Oil markets also advanced Tuesday, reversing Monday's huge losses that saw the price of Brent crude, the world benchmark, fall more than 24%.

Volatility has consumed markets around the world amid the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 110,000 people and killed more than 3,800 people.