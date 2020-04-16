Economy & Business

Mixed Trading on European, Asian Markets Thursday 

By VOA News
April 16, 2020 07:39 AM
A currency trader walks by a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, April 16, 2020.

European markets are mixed Thursday as investors look to shrug off the latest dire economic news brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. 

London’s FTSE index was flat, trading 0.1%, while the CAC-40 in Paris and the DAX in Frankfurt were both trading nearly 1% higher.   

Trading in Asia also was mixed Thursday, with indexes in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong all finishing in negative territory, while Seoul’s KOSPI index was flat, and Shanghai’s index closed 0.3% higher. 

In futures trading, all three major U.S. indices are trading upward ahead of Thursday’s opening bell. Wall Street went through a downward spiral Wednesday after the U.S. government revealed that retail sales in March plunged by a record 8.7%, while factory output fell at the fastest rate since 1946. The S&P lost more than 2%, with the Dow Jones falling 1.8%, and the Nasdaq closing 1.4% lower. 

The outlook is also bleak for Asia economies this year, with the International Monetary Fund predicting that growth in the region will stall at zero percent, its worst number in 60 years.  

Oil markets were mixed, with U.S. crude up 1.5 % at $20.18 per barrel, while the international Brent crude market was up 2.4% at $28.37 per barrel 

  

 

 

 

 

