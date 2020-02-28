Stock Markets Slammed by Coronavirus Fears

Stock markets around the world plunged further Friday on spreading fears over the impact of the new coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 974 points, or 3.8%, to 24,791 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 fell 3.7% early Friday, a day after the biggest percentage drop in U.S. markets since August 2011. The benchmark S&P 500 index has now lost 15% since hitting a record high just 10 days ago. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost about 3.4%.

Some indexes are set to close out their worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. Investors have rushed to sell stocks this week, anxious over an economic slow-down. COVID-19 has disrupted supply chains, caused the initiation of travel bans, and essentially wrecked business and trade around the world.

"Stock markets are well on their way to their worst week since the global financial crisis," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda trading group told AFP.

Stock markets in parts of the world worst affected by the virus shed substantial ground.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed down 3.7 percent, the KOSPI in South Korea dropped 3.3 percent and the Shanghai Composite in China dropped 3.7 percent.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 in Britain and the DAX in Germany fell more than 4 percent. Leading European stock markets have tumbled around 12 percent in just one week. Travel and leisure stocks were among the biggest losers in the European market, as people continued to cancel travel.

On Thursday, the Dow suffered its largest points loss on record, shedding almost 1,200 points.

Technology stocks were down Thursday, with such giants as Apple and Microsoft warning the virus has affected its supply lines from Asia.

Energy stocks also took a beating in part over a recent drop in oil prices and anticipation that fewer people will travel because of the virus.

