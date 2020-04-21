Stocks Fall Around the Globe

WASHINGTON - U.S. stock indexes all fell Tuesday in New York, following big losses in Asian and European markets because of the historic plunge in U.S. crude oil prices the day before.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 blue-chip stocks, the

broader S&P 500 and the technology-heavy NASDAQ all were down more than 2% in afternoon trading.

In Europe, London’s FTSE exchange ended down 3%, while the CAC-40 in Paris and Frankfurt’s DAX index both closed down nearly 4%.

Tuesday’s drop began in Asia, with Japan’s Nikkei index losing 1.9% at the closing bell, while Australia’s S&P/ASX dropped 2.5%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2.2%, and Seoul’s KOSPI lost a full 1%. Shanghai’s benchmark closed down nearly a point.

The stock declines took their cue from the free fall in oil prices, with the price for U.S. crude spiraling down to $-37.63 a barrel Monday on contracts for delivery in May. It was the first time in history the price of U.S. crude had dropped below $0 per barrel.

The May delivery price rose sharply to $5.92 a barrel on Tuesday, a price still reflecting what little demand there is for oil across the globe. The price for June contracts was $13.21 a barrel at midday, off 35% from Monday.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 13% at $22.78.

The free fall in oil prices caught the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who said the U.S. could buy oil to fill up its national strategic oil reserve.

“Based on the record low price of oil, it is at a level that is very interesting to a lot of people,” Trump said at his daily coronavirus news conference Monday night. “We’re filling up our national petroleum reserves, strategic reserves and we are looking to put as much as 75 million barrels into the reserves themselves that would top it out, that would be the first time in a long time it's been topped out and we’d get it at the right price.”

Trump added, "This is a great time to buy oil ... nobody's ever heard of negative oil before."

On Tuesday, he tweeted, “We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy (Dan Brouillette) and Secretary of the Treasury (Steven Mnuchin) to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!”

With millions of businesses across the globe closed because of the pandemic, oil experts say the world demand for oil is down by a third, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on national economies, including in the U.S, where 22 million workers have been laid off.

Nine days ago, the 13-nation Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its oil-producing allies agreed to cut their production by 9.7 million barrels a day starting May 1, extending through June, an effort aimed at propping up world prices.

But the agreement has had no effect on ending the free fall in global oil prices. Now, Saudi Arabia, the lead OPEC exporter, and other countries are considering cutting their production as soon as possible, rather than waiting until May 1.