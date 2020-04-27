Economy & Business

Stocks Rally on Hopes of Reopening Global Economy

By VOA News
April 27, 2020 06:31 PM
Pedestrians and motorists wear personal protective equipment as they pass a small grocery that is one of the few businesses…
Pedestrians and motorists wear personal protective equipment as they pass a small grocery that is one of the few businesses open on the street, April 27, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

WASHINGTON - Global stocks rallied on Monday, showing investors optimism about the gradual reopening of the global economy. But the oil market suffered further losses. 

Major U.S. market indexes ended in positive territory when trading closed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.5%, or almost 359 points, to end at 24,133.78. 

The S&P 500 closed 1.47% higher, or nearly 42 points, at 2,878. The Nasdaq was up 1.1%, or 96 points, to close at 8,730. 

European markets reflected similar optimism. London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.6%, France’s CAC 40 was up more than 2.5% and Germany’s DAX rose 3.1%. 

All of Asia’s indexes made significant gains Monday, led by Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index, which finished 2.7% higher after Japan’s central bank announced it was buying billions of dollars in government bonds and corporate debt to revive an  economy shattered by the coronavirus pandemic.  

Oil prices fall

But oil prices continued a downward spiral amid the continued glut of oil in the world market and shortage of places to store the crude. Tankers filled with oil are floating in the ocean with nowhere to go. The glut is a result of a sharp drop in demand as most of the world came to a virtual standstill because of the stay-at-home policies imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. 

Brent Crude Oil, an international benchmark, was down 6.2% Monday to end at $20.11 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate was down more than 23% to trade at $13. 

Monday’s loss follows a 32.3% decline for all of last week — the biggest oil price fall on record. A week ago, the May contract ended negative for the first time in the history of the energy sector. 

Major oil producers, the OPEC cartel and Russia, have agreed to cut production starting May 1 for two months.  The 23 members of OPEC and its allies agreed earlier this month to reduce production by 9.7 million barrels a day in May and June, followed by smaller periodic cuts until 2022. 

Natural gas was up Monday, but according to the Russian Federal Customs Service, the revenues from natural gas exports in state-run Gazprom plummeted to $5 billion in January and February, a drop of more than 50% compared to last year. 

Market analysts expect the historic drop in energy prices to have a long-term effect on the economy.  

The transportation industry, especially airline companies, are already feeling the pain. Major world airlines all but halted passenger traffic around the world. Germany’s Lufthansa announced some permanent cuts, British Airways warned it may do the same, and some companies are putting employees on temporary furloughs for now. 

 

Related Stories

A broker watches her screens under the curve of the German stock index DAX in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the…
Economy & Business
European Markets Begin Week in Positive Territory 
Investors cheered by gradual easing of restrictions imposed amid COVID-19 pandemic 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 06:06
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Out to Regain Footing, Trump Shifts Virus Focus to Economy 
What had been Trump's greatest asset in the re-election campaign — his ability to dominate headlines with freewheeling performances at his daily briefings — is increasingly being seen as a liability
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 16:26
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due…
Economy & Business
US Oil Prices Plunge to Less Than Zero
Demand for oil drops as coronavirus-generated global recession takes hold
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 09:55
Italian Red Cross President Francesco Rocca speaking at the United Nations, May 6, 2015 (UN).
COVID-19 Pandemic
Red Cross: COVID-19 Crisis Needs Huge Economy Recovery Plan
Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, thinks a kind of Marshall Plan will be necessary to prevent social unrest, hunger and starvation resulting from the pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 04/25/2020 - 21:54
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News