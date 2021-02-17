Economy & Business

Three North Koreans Charged in Sony Hack

By VOA News
February 17, 2021 02:29 PM
FILE - Hacker attacks related to the Sony Pictures film "The Interview" and disruption of the company's PlayStation gaming network have fueled companies' concerns about cybersecurity.
FILE - The Sony Pictures hack erased corporate data, obtained sensitive company emails among top Hollywood executives and forced the company to rebuild its entire computer network.

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday indicted three North Koreans for their alleged role in the 2014 hack of Sony Pictures Entertainment, a scheme that involved efforts to steal and extort more than $1.3 billion in cash and cryptocurrency.

A Canadian American who allegedly laundered some of the stolen money also pleaded guilty in the scheme.

North Koreans Park Jin Hyok, Jon Chang Hyok and Kim Il are charged with criminal conspiracy, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

Park, a computer programmer for North Korea’s intelligence service, was charged two years ago for his role in the Sony hack.

That hack erased corporate data, obtained sensitive company emails among top Hollywood executives and forced the company to rebuild its entire computer network.

The motivation for the hack was believed to be retaliation for the 2014 movie “The Interview,” which ridiculed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and even portrayed an assassination plot against him.

As part of the scheme, the Justice Department said, the three plotted to steal more than $1.2 billion from banks in Vietnam, Mexico, Malta and other places. They also stole $75 million from a Slovenian cryptocurrency company and $11.8 million of digital currency from a New York financial services company.

"The scope of the criminal conduct by the North Korean hackers was extensive and long-running, and the range of crimes they have committed is staggering,” Tracy L. Wilkison, acting U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said in a statement. “The conduct detailed in the indictment are the acts of a criminal nation-state that has stopped at nothing to extract revenge and obtain money to prop up its regime.”

The three are also believed to have been behind the 2017 WannaCry 2.0 ransomware attack, which affected computers in 150 countries and most notably crippled the computer network of Britain’s National Health Service.

The three North Koreans are unlikely to ever appear in a U.S. courtroom.

 
 

Related Stories

FILE - People stand near the Sony Building at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Feb. 4, 2015.
East Asia Pacific
US Charges N. Korean Man in Sony Hack, Other Attacks
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday announced criminal charges against a North Korean hacker they said was involved in a string of brazen cyberattacks in recent years, including the 2014 invasion on Sony Pictures and a 2016 heist at the central bank of Bangladesh.Prosecutors identified the hacker as Park Jin Hyok, a computer programmer and member of a North Korean regime-sponsored hacking team known as the Lazarus Group. The group is accused of engaging in a multiyear conspiracy…
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 01:40 PM
FILE - The logo of Sony Corp and a Christmas tree are reflected on the company's 4K television set at the company's headquarters in Tokyo Nov. 18, 2014.
USA
FBI: Sony Hackers 'Sloppy,' Used North Korean Servers
FBI Director James Comey says hackers who attacked Sony last month were sloppy, posting directly from a server used exclusively by North Korea. Comey Wednesday urged the intelligence community to declassify information that proves the hackers used servers directly linked to the government in Pyongyang. U.S. officials have previously blamed North Korea for the hack of Sony's corporate computers. Pyongyang has denied involvement, but praised the cyber attack.
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/07/2015 - 01:52 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News