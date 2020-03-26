Economy & Business

 US, European Markets Continue Their Surge, but Asian Indexes Fall

By Ken Bredemeier
Updated March 26, 2020 02:33 PM
FILE - A trader wears a protective mask as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), in New York City, March 20, 2020.
WASHINGTON - Major U.S. stock indexes advanced 3% or more in Thursday trading, while European markets also moved up and Asian indexes fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 blue chip stocks, the S&P 500 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq index all gained after the U.S. Senate late Wednesday approved a massive $2 trillion rescue package aimed at combating the vast economic damage wrought by the deadly coronavirus.

President Donald Trump has pledged to sign the rescue deal into law as soon as the House of Representatives completes action on it on Friday.

It aims to flood the U.S. economy with billions of dollars in new spending for businesses, many of which have been virtually brought to a standstill by the coronavirus, as would-be customers self-isolate at home to avoid contact with anyone who might be infected.  

A record 3.3 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment compensation last week, with millions more expected to claim jobless pay in the coming weeks.  

After sharp stock market losses in recent weeks as fears of the coronavirus mounted, the major U.S. indexes have regained ground this week as it became apparent Congress would adopt the rescue package.

On Wednesday, the Dow rallied for a second straight day, the first time that has occurred since February.

People wearing face masks walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, March 26, 2020.

In Asia, the Nikkei index in Tokyo fell more than 4% on Thursday, with the Hang Seng in Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges down less than 1%.

At the close in Europe, major indexes in London and Paris advanced by more than 2% and Frankfurt’s by more than 1%.   

Uncertainty and fear about the virus and its economic toll have rattled markets for weeks, especially in the past month.  

Stock prices have fallen sharply, while governments and central banks have rushed to cut benchmark interest rates and inject money into national economies to support businesses and help consumers regain their economic footing.

The $2 trillion aid package to U.S. businesses and most Americans is the largest-ever single government investment in the U.S. economy.  

But some analysts are still saying the key word is “caution.” They say the markets are moving a lot faster than the fundamental U.S. economy, and no one knows when the coronavirus outbreak will end.

 

