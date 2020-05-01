Economy & Business

US Futures Down; Europe Follows Wall Street Decline; Japan and Australia also Down

By VOA News
May 01, 2020 05:22 AM
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, May 1, 2020…
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on May 1, 2020.

U.S. stock-index futures dropped again Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down about 2 percent and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 down more than 2 percent, indicating further decline in trading from a day earlier.

In Europe, London’s FTSE index, the DAX in Frankfurt, Germany and the CAC-40 in Paris declined more than 2 percent in early trading.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei index lost 2.84 percent and the S&P/ASX 200 index 3.6 percent while most other Asian markets were closed for the May 1 holiday.

Both European and Asian markets followed the Wall Street losses.

For April, however, the Dow gained about 11 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 12.7 percent, marking the highest monthly gains since 1987 and their best April in 82 years.  The Nasdaq’s return of 15.5 percent for the month was the highest since 2000 and the best April for the technology index on record. 

