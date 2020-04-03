Economy & Business

US Markets Close Down More Than 1% Friday

By VOA News
April 03, 2020 09:11 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: A general view of a mostly empty Wall Street in mid-morning on April 02, 2020 in New York City…
FILE - Wall Street was mostly empty midmorning on April 2, 2020, in New York City as the nation reeled from the coronavirus.

U.S. stock markets fell Friday more than 1 percent after similar declines in markets around the world as the coronavirus pandemic continued to take a toll on the global economy.

At the close of Friday’s Wall Street trading, the benchmark Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.7 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 lost 1.5 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.5 percent.

In Europe, major indexes also fell in Friday’s trading, including in London (down 1.2 percent), Frankfurt (fell 0.5 percent) and Paris (1.6 percent lower), as global coronavirus cases exceeded 1 million.

Most Asian markets closed slightly down on Friday’s trading session, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan closed just 0.01 percent in the green.

Oil prices recorded their biggest weekly gain in five weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that there could be a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia over oil output.

A price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, coupled with less demand for oil because of coronavirus travel restrictions, pushed down the price of oil to about $20 a barrel.

U.S. payrolls lost more than 700,000 jobs in March, the biggest drop in payrolls since March 2009 during the recession that followed the housing crisis.

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said Friday that the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus would be “way worse” than the global financial crisis of 2008-09.

Related Stories

Gen. Tod D. Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, left, and Gen. Stephen Lyons,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
NATO Top Military Officer Works to Boost Coronavirus Response
The efforts aim to pinpoint where a 'surge' of supplies will be needed next and identify military assets available from member states
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 18:25
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate…
US Politics
Coronavirus Concerns Challenge Biden Campaign
After a slow start, the former vice president ramps up his digital presence
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 19:54
Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, walks through his body holding facility that is struggling to handle…
Coronavirus Outbreak
New York State Surpasses 100,000 Coronavirus Cases
State sees its single worst day of deaths and hospitalizations
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 16:28
People line up in the rain outside a supermarket after the Italian island of Sicily closed them on Sunday, as it tightens…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Mafia Gangs in Italy Poised to Profit from Coronavirus
Signs of social unrest are mounting in Italy's poorer south — and Mafia groups are poised to exploit it
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 13:03
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News