Economy & Business

US Stocks Open Higher on Optimism Over Plans to Fight Coronavirus

By VOA News
Updated March 20, 2020 11:25 AM
FILE - A sign for Wall Street is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City, Jan. 31, 2020.
A man wearing a face mask is reflected on an electronic foreign currency exchange rates in downtown Seoul, South Korea, March 20, 2020.

GU.S. stocks opened higher Friday on investor optimism that measures taken in the United States and elsewhere will stimulate world economies that have been weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.83% higher, while the S&P 500 was up about 0.94%. Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.3% at the open.
 
The U.S. and other countries are rolling out economic stimulus packages to ease investor concern and to help prevent a global recession that some economists are predicting.  
 
U.S. Senate Republicans proposed a $1 trillion economic stimulus package Thursday, one day after the European Central Bank launched a $819 billion bond-buying program to protect the Eurozone economy from the impact of COVID-19.
 
Asian and European markets closed higher on the last trading day of the week, but the gains fall far short of reversing massive declines over the past few weeks.
 

