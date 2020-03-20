US Stocks Open Higher on Optimism Over Plans to Fight Coronavirus

GU.S. stocks opened higher Friday on investor optimism that measures taken in the United States and elsewhere will stimulate world economies that have been weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.83% higher, while the S&P 500 was up about 0.94%. Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.3% at the open.



The U.S. and other countries are rolling out economic stimulus packages to ease investor concern and to help prevent a global recession that some economists are predicting.



U.S. Senate Republicans proposed a $1 trillion economic stimulus package Thursday, one day after the European Central Bank launched a $819 billion bond-buying program to protect the Eurozone economy from the impact of COVID-19.



Asian and European markets closed higher on the last trading day of the week, but the gains fall far short of reversing massive declines over the past few weeks.

