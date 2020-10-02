Economy & Business

US Stocks Take Early Fall on News of Trump Positive COVID-19 Test

By VOA News
Updated October 02, 2020 12:51 PM
FILE - A Wall Street sign is seen against the background of a giant American flag hanging on the building of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City, Sept. 21, 2020.
As expected, U.S. stock market opened lower Friday on news of U.S President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19, and the major indices were not helped by a weaker than expected jobs report.
 
But the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed some recovery after about 30 minutes of trading, down 116 points, or 0.4 percent, at 27,700 after falling 433 points at the opening. The Nasdaq composite was 0.9% lower. 

Oil prices also fell 5% in early trading Friday. Gold was down slightly, too, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond was relatively flat.
 
Also affecting the markets’ movements Friday was the latest U.S. jobs report, usually the headline economic data of each month. The U.S. government reported that 661,000 jobs were added in September as the economy slowly recovers from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic this spring. But that was a smaller jobs bump than economists were expecting and the third straight month of slower-than-expecting hiring.
 
Overnight, markets were down. In Asia, the world’s third-largest stock market index, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei closed down 0.7%, erasing Thursday's gains.
 
Sydney, Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok were also down, all more than 1% lower. Only Manila and Wellington rose. Hong Kong and Shanghai were both closed due to a national holiday in China. London, Paris and Frankfurt markets all fell more than 1% at the open.
 

