Wall Street closed mixed Wednesday as the Dow ended a three-day winning streak.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were both down a fraction, while the Nasdaq was up less than a point.



The Dow closed at 26,119.61, losing 170 points from the previous day of trading.



Major indexes in London, Frankfurt and Paris were all up a fraction.



Most major Asian markets closed higher Wednesday with Sydney, Hong Kong and Shanghai all up a fraction, but Tokyo’s Nikkei down half a percent.