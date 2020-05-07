Economy & Business

Wall Street Higher on Investor Optimism

By VOA News
May 07, 2020 05:50 PM
FILE - The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange near Wall Street in New York City, March 23, 2020.

U.S. stocks closed higher Thursday as investors appeared more optimistic about an economic recovery. 

The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index were all up 1%. 

For the tech-heavy Nasdaq, Thursday's close put it back in positive territory for the first time after being down nearly 20% earlier in the year. Shares in Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google were all up Thursday. 

But the Dow and S&P 500 are still off more than 10% so far this year. 

Travel-related stocks helped lead Thursday's gains, including Hilton Hotels, MGM Resorts, and the Carnival and Norwegian cruise lines. Millions of locked-down Americans are itching to go on much-desired vacations as soon as the coronavirus pandemic eases. 

Also Thursday, shares in the home fitness equipment company Peloton rose 16% as gyms around the country remain closed. 

Meanwhile, major indexes in London, Frankfurt and Paris were all up more than 1% Thursday while Asian stocks were mixed despite Beijing's announcement that exports had risen 3.5% from the same time last year — another sign the global economy is starting to slowly recover.

