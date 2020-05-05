Wall Street Higher as Investors Show More Confidence  

Wall Street closed higher across the board Tuesday, as investors become more confident the country is gradually getting back to business.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 133 points but was as much as 400 points higher earlier in the day.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were both 1% higher.

European stocks had a good day, with major indexes in London, Frankfurt and Paris all up 2%.

Holiday in some markets

Asian stocks were also up, while the markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo were closed Tuesday for public holidays.

Health care and tech stocks led Tuesday's gains in the U.S., and oil was higher for the fifth straight day.

As businesses gradually reopen in some parts of the country, analysts say U.S. investors are starting to shed the uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic that led to record drops in March and April.

They also hope consumer demand will start to rise, as lockdowns and restrictions are loosened.