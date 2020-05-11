Economy & Business

Wall Street Mixed as Nasdaq Winning Streak Continues 

By VOA News
May 11, 2020 06:13 PM
A woman wearing a face mask walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and other Asian countries' index at a securities firm in Tokyo, May 11, 2020.

Wall Street began the trading week mixed on Monday, but the winning streak for the tech-heavy Nasdaq continued. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down a fraction, falling 109 points, while S&P 500 was up.  

The Nasdaq index traded 1% higher with shares in such major names as Amazon, Microsoft and Apple all on the upswing. This was the sixth straight winning session for the Nasdaq. Analysts say it is a sign of the importance technology plays in daily life when almost everything else has come to standstill. 

Although economies around the world appear to be slowly returning to normal, experts say U.S. markets will have a tough time making a full recovery if coronavirus testing isn’t improved and no vaccine will be available anytime soon.  

European markets were also mixed Monday. London was up a slightly while Frankfurt and Paris were both down about 1%. Most major indexes in Asia gained 1%, but were down slightly in Seoul and Shanghai. 

