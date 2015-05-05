19th Century Cultural Clash Speaks to 21st Century Broadway Audience

May 5, 2015 03:33 PM
Classic literature is timeless because it has something relevant to say to each generation. Thatâs true of a new revival on Broadway of Rodgers and Hammersteinâs The King and I. The 21st century revival has garnered 9 Tony award nominations. Jeff Lunden met with the director and some of the actors to find out how they approached an old show to give it new life.

