2016 Presidential Campaign Presents Unusual Challenges to Media
October 6, 2016 11:11 AM
2446332_1551224999 video player.
The 2016 US presidential campaign has presented unusual challenges to the reporters and media outlets covering it. One of the tenets of serious journalism in America is balance, but controversial statements from the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, and allegations from the right of a liberal bias among the media in favor of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, have spurred debates, transforming political reporting itself into one of the election storylines.