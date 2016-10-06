USA

2016 Presidential Campaign Presents Unusual Challenges to Media

October 6, 2016 11:11 AM
2446332_1551224999 video player.
Embed

The 2016 US presidential campaign has presented unusual challenges to the reporters and media outlets covering it. One of the tenets of serious journalism in America is balance, but controversial statements from the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, and allegations from the right of a liberal bias among the media in favor of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, have spurred debates, transforming political reporting itself into one of the election storylines.

Latest Episodes
August 19, 2019
Ugandan Coach Scouts Major League Baseball Talent in Africa
Ugandan Coach Scouts Major League Baseball Talent in Africa
August 19, 2019
G-7 Leaders Prepare For Summit Amid Fears Over Global Economy
G7 Leaders Prepare For Summit Amid Fears Over Global Economy
August 19, 2019
A Digital Setting For A Classical Violin Concert
A Digital Setting For A Classical Violin Concert
August 19, 2019
The Next Unicorn Startup Might Be in a US Government Lab
Startup Ideas, Courtesy of Government Labs: One Firm Connects Entrepreneurs With New Technology
August 19, 2019
Sudan Celebrates After Military, Civilian Leaders Sign Power-Sharing Agreement
Sudanese Celebrate Signing of Political Agreement After Months of Protests