2020 Coronavirus Crisis

Social distancing is taking hold around the world. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines why social distancing works to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and how people are coping with isolation and self-quarantine. Retired astronaut Scott Kelley lends his advice from his record-setting time in space, author Gay Courter updates us on her isolation aboard a cruise ship and again on dry land and Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and a faculty member at George Washington University Medical School answers key questions about the pandemic and search for a cure. Air date: April 1, 2020.