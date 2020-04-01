2020 Coronavirus Crisis
April 01, 2020 12:31 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Social distancing is taking hold around the world. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines why social distancing works to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and how people are coping with isolation and self-quarantine. Retired astronaut Scott Kelley lends his advice from his record-setting time in space, author Gay Courter updates us on her isolation aboard a cruise ship and again on dry land and Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and a faculty member at George Washington University Medical School answers key questions about the pandemic and search for a cure. Air date: April 1, 2020.