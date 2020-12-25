2020 Pandemic Special

December 25, 2020 01:30 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired December 24, 2020

2020 Pandemic Special
In this special episode, International Edition takes a focused look at the global COVID19 pandemic featuring discussions with Dr. Zach Jenkins, NIH Director Francis Colins, and economics expert Maurice Obstfeld. Plus a look at how the pandemic helped one artist create art and a look at the year in films.

