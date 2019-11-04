30 Years After Fall of Berlin Wall, New Barriers Emerge
November 4, 2019 03:48 PM
November marks 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall. The Wall’s demise brought an end to a divided Berlin — and symbolized the eventual liberation of East Germany, and later the rest of Eastern Europe, from Soviet communist rule. Yet the wall’s anniversary comes as the country confronts new barriers in Germany's charged immigration debate - barriers that some refugee supporters are working to overcome. Charles Maynes reports from Berlin.