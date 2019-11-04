Europe

30 Years After Fall of Berlin Wall, New Barriers Emerge

November 4, 2019 03:48 PM
30 Years After Fall of Berlin Wall, New Barriers Emerge video player.
Embed
Link

November marks 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall. The Wall’s demise brought an end to a divided  Berlin — and symbolized the eventual liberation of East Germany, and later the rest of Eastern Europe, from Soviet communist rule. Yet the wall’s anniversary comes as the country confronts new barriers in Germany's charged immigration debate - barriers that some refugee supporters are working to overcome. Charles Maynes reports from Berlin. 

Default Author Profile
By
Charles Maynes
Latest Episodes
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 14:06
Made-in-Rwanda Phones Aim for Slice of Africa Market
African-Made Mobile Phone Launched in Rwanda
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 13:28
Trump Impeachment Probe Divides US Voters in Key State
Trump Impeachment Probe Divides US Voters in Key State
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 10:04
Cambodian Choreographer Promotes Healing Through Dance
Cambodian Choreographer Promotes Healing Through Dance
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 09:43
Kitten Lounge Offers Play Time with Kittens and Hopefully Adoptions
Kitten Lounge Offers Play Time with Kittens and Hopefully Adoptions
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 09:33
South African Rugby Captain’s Win Unites Divided Nation
South African Rugby Captain’s Win Unites Divided Nation