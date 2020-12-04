5,000-Year-Old Whale Unearthed in Thailand

Thai archaeologists continued to unearth a rare, partially fossilized whale skeleton believed to be about 5,000 years old, Friday, December 4.

The 12.5-meter-long skeleton was discovered in November by a cyclist west of Bangkok.

The excavation has been ongoing for a month and researchers believe it is the only find of its kind in all of Asia.

Scientists are hoping the skeleton will provide more information about whales of its kind, as well as the geological conditions at the time after the fossils are carbon dated. (REUTERS)