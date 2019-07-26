50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing
July 26, 2019 06:30 PM
Listen
50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing
50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing audio player.
The Science Edition of Press Conference USA celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, considered to be one of the greatest achievements in human history. NASA’s Chief Historian, William Barry joins host Rick Pantaleo to discuss how the space agency was able to meet President John F. Kennedy’s challenge of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to earth before the end of the 1960’s.