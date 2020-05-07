60 years later, Access to Birth Control Pill and Other Contraceptives Still Lacking Worldwide

On May 9th, 1960, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the world’s first commercially produced oral contraceptive. The birth control drug — popularly known as ‘The Pill’ — was hailed by supporters as “revolutionary” but 60 years later, insufficient access to the drug and other methods of birth control around the world have hampered what many hoped would be the magic pill for female reproductive rights. VOA’s Jesusemen Oni has more.