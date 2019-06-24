Acceptance of Same Sex Marriage Accelerated After US Landmark Ruling Four Years Ago

Four years ago on June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same sex couples have the right to marry, a right guaranteed by the Constitution’s equal protection clauses. The landmark ruling accelerated a growing public acceptance of LGBTQ marriage, which includes lesbian, gay and other diverse sexual orientations. But as VOA’s Brian Padden reports, while opposition to same sex marriage is declining, it is still a strong political force in the country.