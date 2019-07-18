Activists Decry Botswana’s Appeal Against Legalizing Gay Sex
Botswana's government is to appeal a High Court judgement in June which overturned colonial-era laws against gay sex – the first decriminalization of homosexual relations through the courts in Africa. Botswana's conservative and religious communities have welcomed the possible repeal of the ruling while the gay community and rights groups have decried the step backwards in gay rights. Mqondisi Dube reports from Gaborone.