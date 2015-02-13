Activists, Lawmakers Clamor for Banking Reform

February 13, 2015 10:46 AM
The recent revelation by an investigative journalist group that London-based bank HSBC has, for years, conducted operations for certain wealthy clients designed to conceal their assets from taxation and oversight is adding strength to the international calls by reformers for banks to be put under stricter controls. VOAâs "Corruption Correspondent," Jeffrey Young, has details

