Addressing Migration: North and South of the US-Mexico Border

April 03, 2021 09:05 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired April 02, 2021 07:05 PM

Addressing Migration: North and South of the US-Mexico Border
On this edition of Encounter, host Carol Castiel talks with Doris Meissner, senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute and Cynthia (Cindy) Arnson, Director of the Latin American Program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars about the causes and consequences of the large influx of Central American migrants at the US southern border including urgent humanitarian needs of unaccompanied minors, reasons why so many make the treacherous journey from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, and major shortcomings of outmoded US immigration laws.

