Aerial Time-Lapse Shows Tornado Tearing Through Colorado

June 08, 2021 06:08 PM
An aerial time-lapse video shows a tornado forming, Monday, June 7, in Firestone, Colorado. 

The tornado was characterized as a landspout tornado, which grows from the ground up, as opposed to a traditional supercell tornado, which forms downward from a thunderstorm, reported local media.  

Landspout tornadoes occur in areas where extremely moist air encounters extremely dry air. 

(Reuters)  

By
VOA News
