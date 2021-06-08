Aerial Time-Lapse Shows Tornado Tearing Through Colorado
June 08, 2021 06:08 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
An aerial time-lapse video shows a tornado forming, Monday, June 7, in Firestone, Colorado.
The tornado was characterized as a landspout tornado, which grows from the ground up, as opposed to a traditional supercell tornado, which forms downward from a thunderstorm, reported local media.
Landspout tornadoes occur in areas where extremely moist air encounters extremely dry air.
(Reuters)