COVID-19 Pandemic

Afghan Girls Robotics Team Now Busy Making Ventilators

April 21, 2020 03:26 PM
As the coronavirus continues to threaten millions of lives across the globe, many people are trying to step up and help. A small girls robotics team in Afghanistan has shifted its focus from designing and making robots for competitions to replicating designs for ventilators. VOA’s Khalil Noorzai has more from Herat, Afghanistan in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard

Khalil Noorzai
