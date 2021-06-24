South & Central Asia

Afghan Partners Waiting for Special Immigrant Visas to US

June 24, 2021 07:46 PM
The White House reportedly began preparations this week to move thousands of Afghans who aided U.S. troops to an interim third country while they wait to apply for special immigrant visas. The move comes amid bipartisan criticism from lawmakers who say the United States is not fulfilling a promise to protect Afghan partners who provided support during the nearly two-decade conflict. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Barry Unger  

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
