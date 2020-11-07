Afghan Violence on the Rise Puts Peace Process in Question
November 07, 2020 12:18 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
This week gunmen stormed Kabul University in the Afghan capital, killing at least 19 people and wounding more than 20 others. Monday’s deadly attack is just the latest example of how violence is on the rise in Afghanistan, as its government tries to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban insurgency. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has more.
Camera: Ahmad Javed Producer: Carla Babb