South & Central Asia

Afghan Violence on the Rise Puts Peace Process in Question

November 07, 2020 12:18 AM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 17 MB
720p | 42 MB
1080p | 73 MB
Original | 80 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

This week gunmen stormed Kabul University in the Afghan capital, killing at least 19 people and wounding more than 20 others. Monday’s deadly attack is just the latest example of how violence is on the rise in Afghanistan, as its government tries to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban insurgency. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has more.
Camera: Ahmad Javed            Producer: Carla Babb

Carla Babb profile image
By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 6, 2020
A54 November 6
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 246: Women in Start-Ups
OVs 246
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 01:27 AM
Vote Count Continues as Trump Files Suits in Battleground States
Vote Count Continues as Trump Files Suits in Battleground States
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 01:13 AM
Faith Groups Gather for Post-Vote Prayer, Song & Solidarity
Faith Groups Gather for Post-Vote Prayer, Song and Solidarity
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 01:03 AM
Tech Firms Battle Users to Stop Spread of Election Misinformation
Tech Firms Battle Users to Stop Spread of Election Misinformation