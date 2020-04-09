Afghanistan Releases 100 More Taliban Prisoners Despite Major Concerns
April 09, 2020 08:58 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
The Afghan government released another 100 Taliban prisoners Thursday, a day after freeing 100 the day prior, and just days after talks on a prisoner swap with the Taliban collapsed. The Taliban says the release is not in line with the U.S.-Taliban agreement, and local Afghans are concerned the released Taliban prisoners might return to fighting. VOA's Rahim Gul Sarwan reports from Kabul.