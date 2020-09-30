Afghanistan’s Abdullah Discusses Iran, Pakistan, Peace Process
September 30, 2020 05:15 PM
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, acknowledges that Iran has 'legitimate interests” in his country as a neighbor that hosts millions of Afghan refugees. Iran’s contacts with various Taliban groups, he says, could be used as an opportunity to advance peace efforts. Ayesha Tanzeem has more.