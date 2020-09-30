South & Central Asia

Afghanistan’s Abdullah Discusses Iran, Pakistan, Peace Process

September 30, 2020 05:15 PM
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, acknowledges that Iran has 'legitimate interests” in his country as a neighbor that hosts millions of Afghan refugees. Iran’s contacts with various Taliban groups, he says, could be used as an opportunity to advance peace efforts. Ayesha Tanzeem has more.

Ayesha Tanzeem
By
Ayesha Tanzeem
Pakistan-Afghanistan Bureau Chief
